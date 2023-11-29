Mysterious respiratory illness in dogs might not be cause for concern yet

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A possible new bacterial infection has been affecting dogs’ respiratory systems across the country, leaving pet parents worried about the health of their animals.

According to CNN, at least 12 states have reported an infectious respiratory disease affecting dogs. As experts work to understand this disease, many vets are wondering if this is actually a new disease or an old one that hasn’t been part of the wider conversation yet.

“So that’s the hard part. We have limitations, like I said, sometimes in our testing ability, and reportability, everything’s just a little bit harder. Like I said it’s never been shown that this is a new bug, it might be just a new conversation about an old bug,” said Serena Heig, a veterinarian at Mountain View Animal Hospital.

Symptoms include everything from coughing to pneumonia, and if your dog starts showing symptoms, or you’re worried about their health, the best thing to do is isolate them from other dogs.

“Certain precautions, if you know your dog isn’t feeling well, keep them away from other dogs. It’s typically very contagious so if your dog isn’t feeling well keep them away from other dogs, and avoid the dog parks. If you see a dog or hear a dog that’s coughing or showing symptoms keep your distance,” continued Heig.

Heig also said if your pet starts showing symptoms, the best thing to do is call your vet and go from there.

