Mild today then much colder Thursday and Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It will be sunny once again today with mild temperatures hanging on. Highs will range from the 40s to the 50s for the region.

Colder temperatures will settle in to end the week. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the 30s for much of the area. Skies will be partly cloudy on Thursday and mostly cloudy by Friday with high clouds. No precipitation is expected.

Temperatures return closer to average over the weekend with many spots returning to the 40s under mostly sunny skies. It will be a bit blustery on Sunday.

Next week will be warmer. Highs will be in the 50s for many and on Wednesday, we could flirt with 60° temperatures.

