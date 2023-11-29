Mild today then much colder Thursday and Friday

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It will be sunny once again today with mild temperatures hanging on. Highs will range from the 40s to the 50s for the region.

Colder temperatures will settle in to end the week. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the 30s for much of the area. Skies will be partly cloudy on Thursday and mostly cloudy by Friday with high clouds. No precipitation is expected.

Temperatures return closer to average over the weekend with many spots returning to the 40s under mostly sunny skies. It will be a bit blustery on Sunday.

Next week will be warmer. Highs will be in the 50s for many and on Wednesday, we could flirt with 60° temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is featured prominently in the "Freedom Works Here" ad campaign.
‘Freedom’ not enough to fill South Dakota jobs: Local business leaders say there are hurdles with campaign
The Pennington County Sheriffs Office makes their calls for service logs open to the public.
Pennington County Sheriffs Office makes service calls public
The Benicia Police Department says an officer was patrolling when he saw “this beautifully...
Handwritten license plate on stolen car leads to woman’s arrest, police say
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious respiratory illness in dogs might not be cause for concern yet

Latest News

Another Mild Day Tomorrow, Colder Thursday
Another Mild Day Tomorrow, Colder Thursday
Another Mild Day Tomorrow, Colder Thursday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Mild today into Wednesday.
Lots of Sunshine, Warmer By Next Week