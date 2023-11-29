Economic developers frustrated by ‘misleading’ data from Governor Noem’s “Freedom Works Here” Campaign

Governor Noem's "Freedom Works Here" campaign numbers are not representative of the bigger picture and larger issues.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:17 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Economic development officials are sorting through more than 7,000 names of people who responded to Governor Kristi Noem’s “Freedom Works Here” campaign, trying to determine who is serious about moving to South Dakota.

For those unfamiliar with the “Freedom Works Here” campaign it is designed to bring more skilled workers from other states and entice them with all South Dakota has to offer. According to the campaign’s website some of the main appeals for out-of-state workers are high wages, 20 thousand job openings, and no personal income tax.

Stu Whitney, an investigative reporter with South Dakota News Watch, says that while the 7,000 people said to be interested in moving to the Mount Rushmore state is promising many economic development officials are frustrated saying these stats may be misleading and not representative of the workers Noem was trying to attract.

“This is a multi-faceted complex issue in terms of workforce recruitment, said Whitney.”

“A couple commercials that you know get some nationwide play are not gonna solve this issue. But I think some people are frustrated by a more political approach to this rather than workforce recruitment strategies that is gonna take a statewide cooperation to really have an impact.”

Whitney also said economic development officials wanted more work done on the front end such as finding out where people were planning to move within the state as well as what profession they were looking to get into.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is featured prominently in the "Freedom Works Here" ad campaign.
