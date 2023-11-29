Cold Front Overnight, But Much Warmer Next Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Temperatures overnight start to fall as a cold front begins to work its way through the area. Temperatures drop into the 20s and teens by the early morning hours. Partly cloudy skies in the early night will give way to mostly sunny skies during the day tomorrow. Temperatures in the afternoon will fail to get into the 40s with some locations not getting above freezing for the entire day. Skies become mostly to partly cloudy on Friday with temperatures staying in the 30s for a consecutive day. Starting off the weekend, temperatures stay in the 30s and 40s across the area with mostly sunny skies. Sunday, 40s are looking likely for almost everyone with lots of sunshine in the forecast.

Our warm up starts to begin the week on Monday. 50s return to the forecast with mostly sunny skies. Those mostly sunny skies continue into the day on Tuesday with temperatures ranging from the low to mid 50s. Wednesday of next week, we are going to see temperatures rise well above average with 60s in the forecast. Mostly sunny skies continue for the day on Wednesday.

