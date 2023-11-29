Cold Front Overnight, But Much Warmer Next Week

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:35 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Temperatures overnight start to fall as a cold front begins to work its way through the area. Temperatures drop into the 20s and teens by the early morning hours. Partly cloudy skies in the early night will give way to mostly sunny skies during the day tomorrow. Temperatures in the afternoon will fail to get into the 40s with some locations not getting above freezing for the entire day. Skies become mostly to partly cloudy on Friday with temperatures staying in the 30s for a consecutive day. Starting off the weekend, temperatures stay in the 30s and 40s across the area with mostly sunny skies. Sunday, 40s are looking likely for almost everyone with lots of sunshine in the forecast.

Our warm up starts to begin the week on Monday. 50s return to the forecast with mostly sunny skies. Those mostly sunny skies continue into the day on Tuesday with temperatures ranging from the low to mid 50s. Wednesday of next week, we are going to see temperatures rise well above average with 60s in the forecast. Mostly sunny skies continue for the day on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is featured prominently in the "Freedom Works Here" ad campaign.
‘Freedom’ not enough to fill South Dakota jobs: Local business leaders say there are hurdles with campaign
The Pennington County Sheriffs Office makes their calls for service logs open to the public.
Pennington County Sheriffs Office makes service calls public
The Benicia Police Department says an officer was patrolling when he saw “this beautifully...
Handwritten license plate on stolen car leads to woman’s arrest, police say
Child involved in a hit and run crash on E. Signal Drive.
Child involved in hit and run crash
Governor Noem's "Freedom Works Here" campaign numbers are not representative of the bigger...
Economic developers frustrated by ‘misleading’ data from Governor Noem’s “Freedom Works Here” Campaign

Latest News

Cold Front Overnight, But Much Warmer Next Week
Cold Front Overnight, But Much Warmer Next Week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Mild today then much colder Thursday and Friday
Another Mild Day Tomorrow, Colder Thursday
Another Mild Day Tomorrow, Colder Thursday
Another Mild Day Tomorrow, Colder Thursday