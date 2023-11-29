The best Christmas things to do for a magical time this holiday season in Custer

Custer Christmastime kicks off with a festive list of holiday events
By Alena Neves
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Make the most of your holidays by attending Custer’s magical list of Christmas events for the entire family, from candy cane hunts to a 70s dance party to pictures with Santa, fun for everyone, starting on Saturday, Dec. 2.

This Friday will kick off a month of activities to celebrate the joy of bringing in the season in Custer. The festive month-long gathering will be a perfect time to embrace the community, connect through shared experiences, and unite families through a holiday tradition of lights, music, and Santa Claus.

Dawn Murray, Executive Director of the Custer Chamber of Commerce, says the festival always kicks off with a partnership with Hill City to offer a yearly tradition, a community cash give-a-way drawing on Friday, December 1st, “It’s a great event we do every year to promote Shopping Small in the Black Hills so come visit us and go to all the businesses that are participating and get signed up to win a thousand dollars in cash money, that can be spent at the local businesses in Custer and Hill City and we have over 80 people signed up already.”

Murray says there will be multiple drawings to be held at 2:30 p.m. on Facebook, on Dec. 1, Dec. 8, and Dec. 15. For a list of all the events for the month in Custer, please click here.

