Residents at Echo Ridge handmake winter garments for presidential statues

Residents spend all year creating hats and scarves to put on the statutes in the winter.
Residents spend all year creating hats and scarves to put on the statutes in the winter.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:12 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Santa and his elves aren’t the only ones busy this holiday season.

Residents at Echo Ridge Independent Living in Rapid City are creating winter gear for the presidential statues in downtown Rapid City.

A group of ladies’ crotchet hats and scarves for those in need every year. So far, they have made 50 garments.

They want to keep making more but need yarn donations.

This project is not limited to the statutes downtown, the ladies make hats, scarves, and blankets for other organizations too.

“We’ve taken hats to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission. “We’ve donated hats to the cancer care unit, blankets, lap robes, baby items to Birth Right and other agencies throughout the town,” said Jan Albright, crocheter and resident at Echo Ridge.

Donations of yarn can be dropped off at Echo Ridge in Rapid City at 821 Fox Run Dr.

