Rapid City organizations will receive childcare funding planning grants to help strengthen services

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to a study done by the Century Foundation, 70,000 childcare programs are projected to close by the end of this year, which means about 3.2 million children nationwide could lose access to childcare.

However, two Rapid City organizations will receive funding to help solve the root cause of childcare issues, not enough funding to go around.

Rose Ludeman of Lil Friends Learning Center says the childcare crisis in the Rapid City area is at an extreme with centers closing almost weekly. To help, 28 planning grants have been awarded across the state totaling $1.13 million. The funds will be used to expand childcare opportunities across South Dakota through innovative strategies and detailed plans.

The staff at Elevate Rapid City is hopeful this funding will keep more childcare services in business.

“We’re trying to figure out what the needs are of the community in terms of the number of spots. What the needs are of providers in terms of what would help them expand or stay in operation for the long term,” said Laura Jones, community development manager at Elevate Rapid City.

Ludeman also told us if her daycare, the Lil Friends Learning Center, were to receive an implementation grant, they would use this to strengthen the curriculum for the children as well as allow the daycare to be open longer to help alleviate parents’ stress. She says that would strengthen services as a whole which is the same goal as Elevate.

“Finding out what the providers need or how many unregistered providers are out there who might be out there to become registered, and then using those implementation or applying for the implementation funds to meet those needs,” Jones said.

Jones also says there will be surveys going around asking parents, employers, and providers what they would like to see improved and what they want changed.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.