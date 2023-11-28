Meet Copurrnicus, a cat who loves playing in the universe

Copurrnicus is a 4-month-old orange and white tabby male kitten.
By Madison Newman
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:44 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It is not easy being purr-fect for our Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week, but one feline is sure to be your next cuddly companion.

Copurrnicus is a 4-month-old orange and white tabby male kitten who is house trained and loves to play with toys. And yes, that is how you spell this celestial cat’s name.

He was in foster care with other kittens and young children, and enjoys playing with whatever he can push around or crawl through.

Copurrnicus is very vocal and loves snuggling up with someone and purring at the top of his lungs.

If you have an interest in Copurrnicus or any other kitten you’ve seen in the video, you can head over to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Multiple South Dakota communities awarded child care grants
This family in Rapid Valley takes their holiday spirit up a notch when it comes to their...
Rapid Valley family takes Christmas spirit to a new level

Latest News

Remote yard waste bins will be removed from their locations on Friday.
Last week for remote yard waste pickup in Rapid City
Volunteer firefighters in Spearfish will soon have a new facility to train in.
Spearfish Fire Department gets new training facility
Rapid City business shows how they can compete with big retailers holiday deals
Large retailers Cyber Monday deals don’t scare this local business
The Spearfish Fire Department comprises a mostly volunteer workforce, making the need to train...
Spearfish Fire Department gets new training facility