Meet Copurrnicus, a cat who loves playing in the universe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It is not easy being purr-fect for our Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week, but one feline is sure to be your next cuddly companion.

Copurrnicus is a 4-month-old orange and white tabby male kitten who is house trained and loves to play with toys. And yes, that is how you spell this celestial cat’s name.

He was in foster care with other kittens and young children, and enjoys playing with whatever he can push around or crawl through.

Copurrnicus is very vocal and loves snuggling up with someone and purring at the top of his lungs.

If you have an interest in Copurrnicus or any other kitten you’ve seen in the video, you can head over to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

