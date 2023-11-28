Last week for remote yard waste pickup in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Friday, Rapid City’s remote yard waste disposal bins will be removed.

The remote yard waste disposal bins at Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North will be removed Friday and will not be returned until the spring. Friday is also the last day for curbside yard waste collection. Things like tree branches and leaves need to be disposed of properly for curbside pickup.

“Do not put those items in the trash containers, you do not put those items into trash bags and so forth, but use the degradable brown bags. Have them cut down those tree branches, those limbs,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communication coordinator for the city of Rapid City.

Tree branches and sticks need to be bundled and tied up, and must be under 25 pounds and 4 feet in length.

