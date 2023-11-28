Large retailers Cyber Monday deals don’t scare this local business

Rapid City's Heroes and Villains show their way of competing with large retailers' holiday specials.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:36 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Friday has passed and Cyber Monday is here with stores all around the country giving customers their best online deals. While one Rapid City brick-and-mortar business is doing what it can to compete.

For small businesses, Cyber Monday can be difficult to participate in as they don’t have the resources to compete with big retailers. The same can be said about Heroes and Villains on 6th Street in Rapid City. While they don’t have the resources to promote online and ship nationwide, they believe their lack of an online presence works in their favor.

“Cyber Monday is a little bit more of a difficult one for us to tackle because we don’t have a huge online presence,” said the owner of Heroes and Villains Nathan Harding.

“That’s part of the allure of our store is that it’s a destination. So we want people to come in. We get people during the summer, tourists that come in they’re like ‘Oh my gosh I’ve never seen a store like this’. And the only way we can actually keep it that way is if we kinda stay away from doing too much of our stuff online.”

Harding also said in addition to the allure of the store they have deals throughout the holiday season that are competitive with those going on at bigger retailers.

