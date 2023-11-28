Chick-fil-A is getting into the streaming business, job listing says

FILE PHOTO - The listing is for an entertainment producer, who would oversee the programs that...
FILE PHOTO - The listing is for an entertainment producer, who would oversee the programs that populate in the app, called the Chick-fil-A PLAY app.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/Gray News) - Chick-fil-A is planning to launch a streaming app full of original content, not necessarily about the brand itself, according to a job listing on the company’s website.

The listing is for an entertainment producer, who would oversee the programs that populate in the app, called the Chick-fil-A PLAY app.

Those programs could be anything from “scripted podcasts and audio adventures, original animation, reality and game shows, and other live-action scripted or non-scripted programming” that are “not necessarily about Chick-fil-A products or the Chick-fil-A brand.”

Don’t expect Chick-fil-A to drop the next “Breaking Bad”-style drama though; the company wants all content on the app to be family-friendly.

The listing says the entertainment producer will oversee programming that would “provide families a good reason to gather, fuels moments of kindness and optimism and facilitates conversation, activity and life beyond the screen.”

Chick-fil-A has not yet announced a release date for the PLAY app.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is featured prominently in the "Freedom Works Here" ad campaign.
‘Freedom’ not enough to fill South Dakota jobs: Local business leaders say there are hurdles with campaign
Kids at Little Tatanka Day Care are gathered around for story time.
How one daycare in Pine Ridge supports students and teachers
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in...
Banker involved in big loans to Trump’s company testifies for his defense in civil fraud trial
A 54-year-old man a 5-year-old girl were swept into the ocean from Martins Beach in Half Moon...
5-year-old girl dead, man still missing after ‘sneaker wave’ sweeps them out to sea in California
Residents spend all year creating hats and scarves to put on the statutes in the winter.
Residents at Echo Ridge handmake winter garments for presidential statues
Tina Neumann, director of Church Response shares how the organization has seen the demand for...
Church Response aids community, sees rise in demand for services