BH women’s, men’s basketball teams split wins over SD Mines

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Monday night in Spearfish, the South Dakota Mines men’s and women’s basketball teams faced off with Black Hills State in a rivalry doubleheader. In the women’s game, Black Hills State pulled away in the fourth quarter and defeated Mines 64-45. However in the night cap, the South Dakota Mines men’s team snuck past BH 77-69.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.