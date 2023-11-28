Another Mild Day Tomorrow, Colder Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight, temperatures won’t drop as much as they did last night. Temperatures staying in the upper 20s for Rapid City. We could see some teens on the Wyoming Plains and in SW South Dakota. Mainly clear skies settle in for tonight. Tomorrow, plenty of sunshine will allow for a practical repeat of today’s weather. High temperatures getting into the 40s west of the Black Hills and 50s in and east of the Hills. Thursday, a cold front pushes through the region, dropping temperatures. We will see some clouds early on in the day Thursday, but sunshine remains prominent in the foothills. High temperatures remain close to freezing with 30s likely everywhere. Friday, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will be likely for the day with temperatures remaining pretty cool in the 30s for most.

We start the weekend back in the 40s, closer to average with lots of sunshine, once again. We will see that sunshine extend into Sunday with temperatures continuing to get into the 40s for high temperatures. As we head into Monday, we start a warm up with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s across the area with sunshine remaining in the skies. Tuesday of next week, temperatures get back into the 50s with mostly sunny skies. The warming doesn’t stop there with above average temperatures looking likely for all of next week.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.