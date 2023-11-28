18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns, closes interstate as birds escape
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - An accident on an interstate highway in Louisiana Tuesday morning caused a closure after chickens were spilled onto the roadway.
An 18-wheeler was carrying the chickens in cages on I-59 when it overturned.
First responders said one person was injured in the crash and dozens of chickens were let loose on the highway.
The interstate was eventually reopened, however, a few chickens can still be seen roaming the area.
