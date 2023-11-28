12-year-old boy in stolen forklift leads police on hourlong chase

The 12-year-old boy was eventually arrested and put in a juvenile detention center. (CITY OF ANN ARBOR - POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:06 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Police chased down a 12-year-old boy who they said stole a forklift from a middle school in Michigan.

At 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 25, police went to Forsythe Middle School in Ann Arbor for a report of a child attempting to steal a construction vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the construction vehicle equipped with a forklift being driven on Brooks Street near Pearl Street with no lights on.

The pursuit was not high speed, as multiple officers drove at speeds of 15 to 20 mph with emergency lights and sirens on.

The construction vehicle ended up hitting 10 parked cars while going through the Georgetown Boulevard neighborhood.

After about an hour, the vehicle stopped in the area of M-14 and Gotfredson Road where the driver, identified by police as a 12-year-old boy, was arrested and put in a juvenile detention center.

No one was injured in the pursuit.

The vehicle was unlocked with the key hidden inside the cab, police said.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Multiple South Dakota communities awarded child care grants
This family in Rapid Valley takes their holiday spirit up a notch when it comes to their...
Rapid Valley family takes Christmas spirit to a new level

Latest News

Jean Knight and her band perform on the Abita Beer Stage during the fourth and final day of...
‘Mr. Big Stuff’ singer Jean Knight dies at 80
The 12-year-old boy was eventually arrested and put in a juvenile detention center.
12-year-old steals forklift, leads police chase
Orange and white tabby kitten named Copurrnicus is looking for a new home.
Meet Copurrnicus, a cat who loves playing in the universe
Remote yard waste bins will be removed from their locations on Friday.
Last week for remote yard waste pickup in Rapid City