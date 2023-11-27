Quiet weather expected as we close November this week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This last week of November will be rather quiet, weather-wise as a dry northwest flow aloft dominates our weather pattern. The warmest day will be Tuesday when some 50s are possible. The coldest day will be Thursday after a Canadian cold front rushes through the area. The lack of moisture will limit any precipitation from forming in our area all week and into the first weekend of December.

Looking ahead into the first week of December, temperatures are forecast to be above normal, and there may be a slight chance of moisture around the middle of next week as part of a trough moves close to us.

