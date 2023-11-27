Quiet weather expected as we close November this week.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This last week of November will be rather quiet, weather-wise as a dry northwest flow aloft dominates our weather pattern. The warmest day will be Tuesday when some 50s are possible. The coldest day will be Thursday after a Canadian cold front rushes through the area. The lack of moisture will limit any precipitation from forming in our area all week and into the first weekend of December.

Looking ahead into the first week of December, temperatures are forecast to be above normal, and there may be a slight chance of moisture around the middle of next week as part of a trough moves close to us.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Multiple South Dakota communities awarded child care grants
This family in Rapid Valley takes their holiday spirit up a notch when it comes to their...
Rapid Valley family takes Christmas spirit to a new level
One day half-price sale for 2024 season passes for recreation facilities

Latest News

Mostly Sunny KEVN
Plenty of sunshine but still chilly for Monday
Plenty of sunshine but still chilly for Monday
Windy and cold for Sunday
Mostly Sunny
Skies are clearing up as we begin the weekend