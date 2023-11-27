Plenty of sunshine but still chilly for Monday

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:54 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This evening will remain chilly, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the teens to 20s. Wind chills will cause temperatures to feel like they are in the single digits to teens this evening. The cold feels like temperatures will continue into the morning hours on Monday; highs will climb into the 30s and 40s. This week, we will see a rollercoaster of temperatures; however, we will see seasonable temperatures return later in the week.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
This family in Rapid Valley takes their holiday spirit up a notch when it comes to their...
Rapid Valley family takes Christmas spirit to a new level
People made sure to stay bundled up as they headed out during a cold Black Friday.
Cold temperatures won’t deter shoppers this Black Friday
Multiple South Dakota communities awarded child care grants

Latest News

Plenty of sunshine but still chilly for Monday
Windy and cold for Sunday
Mostly Sunny
Skies are clearing up as we begin the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Very cold today; continued chilly this weekend.