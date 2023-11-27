Lots of Sunshine, Warmer By Next Week

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Temperatures overnight will drop early, getting into the teens and 20s. Overnight, those temperatures gradually warm up. By tomorrow, the high temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s by the afternoon with lots of sunshine present for the entire day. We will see those temperatures stay around the 50 degree mark for Wednesday, with sunshine continuing. A cold front begins to push through the area on Thursday, which will keep our temperatures cooler. Some of us wont get above freezing for the entire day Thursday. Friday, 30s remain with those cooler temperatures continuing. Sunshine is likely for both the day on Thursday and on Friday.

We start our warm up with lots of sunshine heading into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the low 40s Saturday with mostly sunny skies. For Sunday, sunny skies continue with temperatures getting into the mid 40s. Monday, lots of sunshine will lead to upper 40s to near 50 for highs. By the time we get into mid next week, temperatures are looking to be above average to well above average with temperatures likely staying into the 50s for most of next week.

