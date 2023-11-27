How one daycare in Pine Ridge supports students and teachers

Having access to childcare can be crucial to a young adults financial success, especially a teen parent.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:16 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Having access to childcare can be crucial to a young adult’s financial success, especially a teen parent. Lakota Tech High School in Pine Ridge is looking to ensure this is never a source of stress with the Little Tatanka Daycare right next door.

Little Tatanka opened up at the start of Summer and sets itself apart from other daycares because it shares the lot it sits on with Lakota Tech High School. This means that while the daycare is open to the public, staff, and students have access to the service as well.

Maureen Locke is a teacher here and says having this service ensures students with children never have to pick between school and their child. Additionally, with the daycare being close by, teachers and students are free to check on their kids throughout the day.

“They do, they do they come in and that’s what I love about this open area is there’s all these windows. Sometimes they have to sneak in so their kids don’t cry, but they do daily and they’re welcome to, that’s the nice part of this program. And it’s something I wish I had whenever I was working and my children were growing up,” said Locke.

Those interested in the services Little Tatanka provides can find them at Lakota Tech High School in Pine Ridge from Monday to Friday.

