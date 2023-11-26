Multiple South Dakota communities awarded child care grants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KEVN) - The Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) announced multiple recipients of Governor Kristi Noem’s Investment Plan for Child Care.

“These grants will help parents expand their childcare options,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Our kids and grandkids are our future. And we will always do all we can to support South Dakota families. I am proud that we are able to provide these families with even more resources.”

A total of $1.13 million has been awarded to twenty-eight entities in the state for planning grants. The grant funds will be utilized to develop innovative strategies and detailed plans to expand childcare opportunities throughout South Dakota.

The applicant’s ideas include creating career pathways to improve the childcare workforce, establishing coalitions and partnerships, offsetting costs, and building a business accelerator for potential owners of childcare centers.

“So many communities have reached out to us about the lack of child care. We wanted to help, and this program has been a step in the right direction,” said GOED Commissioner Chris Schilken. “This was a competitive grant, and we had a lot of applicants. We are excited to announce the recipients for the planning phase.”

Recipients awarded:

Aberdeen – Aberdeen Development Corporation

Brookings – Boys and Girls Club of Brookings

Burke – Burke Business Promotion Corporation

Clear Lake - Clear Lake Area Development

Custer – Custer Area Economic Development Corporation

DeSmet – DeSmet Development Corporation

Flandreau – Boys and Girls Club of Moody County

Freeman – Freeman Community Development Corporation

Gayville – Gayville Volin School District

Highmore – City of Highmore

Madison – Lake Area Improvement Corporation

Milbank – Grant County Development Corporation

Miller – On Hand Development Corporation

Mission – Rosebud Economic Development Corporation

Mobridge – Mobridge Economic Development Corporation

Murdo – Murdo Economic Development Corporation

Pierre – Pierre Economic Development Corporation

Platte – Platte Development Corporation

Rapid City – Elevate Rapid City

Rapid City – Kindred Spirits LLC

Redfield – Grow Spink, Inc.

Salem – Salem Economic Development Corporation

Sioux Falls – Sioux Falls Development Foundation

Spearfish – Spearfish Economic Development Corporation

Tabor – Sacred Heart School

Vermillion – Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company

Watertown – Watertown Development Corporation

Yankton – Yankton Thrive

Partner Relations Director Joe Fiala explained that the number of applications that came in shows the true need for childcare services.

“Organizations across all corners of the state reached out to us during this entire process. This solidifies our knowledge that we need more child care. We are looking forward to working with these 28 entities and helping families across the state,” said Fiala.

