Tips to stay safe this Cyber Monday

Stay safe online shopping this Cyber Monday.
By Madison Newman
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:01 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to Capital One, Americans spent $11.3 billion on Cyber Monday in 2022, and those who shopped online were at risk of their account information being stolen by hackers.

In 2022, more than 99 million consumers took part in Cyber Monday, and with online shopping becoming more and more popular, its becoming easier to steal someone’s card and bank information. However, there are some things to look out for to protect yourself.

“Some things are if its https that ‘S’ means secured so that’s an encouragement to make sure the ‘S’ is there. Always use a credit card. Sometimes if a deal is too good to be true it is, and be careful on just clicking on a link. It’s better to type in the information because often times those links redirect you to the scammers and they’re able to gain personal and financial information and steal someone’s identity,” said South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.

If your account information does get stolen, there are some things companies do to protect you from having more money stolen out of your account.

“So obviously the first thing were going to do is shut off the card as quickly as possible. But more than that were also going to be making arrangements with the member to get them a new card as soon as possible. We realize that just because these things happen, it doesn’t mean their life stops. After that we have different avenues for our members so they can dispute the charge and try to get that money back as soon as possible,” said Daniel Deschamp, branch manager at the west main location for Aspen Federal Credit Union.

Along with ensuring the websites you are using are safe, be on the lookout for scam emails, text messages or phone calls, and don’t respond if you feel uneasy about the information asked for.

