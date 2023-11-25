Skies are clearing up as we begin the weekend

Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Morning clouds will give way to sunshine by the middle of the day and afternoon hours Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s for many, making for a chilly day. The evening hours will be cold as well with temperatures in the 20s, but wind chills in the teens. If you are planning on attending the Festival of Lights parade, dress warmly.

Sunday will be in the 30s for many, but it will be windy. Gusts could exceed 40 mph at times. That will make it feel like the 20s for much of the day.

Warmer air returns next week with high temperatures climbing back into the 40s and 50s. It will be sunny for much of the week.

