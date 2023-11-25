Kris Kringle Craft Fair reminds people to support small business

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s that time of year when we try to get all of our holiday shopping done in one weekend and one Hill City event is designed to help you with that task. The Kris Kringle Craft Fair returns to Hill City Middle School for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

The Kris Kringle Craft Fair is held every year on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The event gives local artists the chance to showcase the things they make and compete with big retail stores that normally dominate on Black Friday.

“I think the push has really been for local the past few years and I think this was a wonderful way to get local people to come out and look at local vendors having it on Black Friday,” said Cathy Heppner, a vendor at the event.

The vendors at the Kris Kringle Craft Fair seemed to agree that this strategy was a good way to remind people they have options while shopping this holiday season.

“It’s crazy important it gets your name out there. It gets the product out there and people are more likely to come and find you once they’ve seen what you have to offer,” said Anne Hampe, another vendor.

Vendors even shared some advice for those on the fence about selling their own creations.

“Well definitely do it. It’s super great, and then the first one you’re a little nervous but then you meet other vendors who do it. You meet the vendors who give you lists so you find out about more lists and contacts and stuff like that so I would definitely say do it,” said Hadassah Thompson, a vendor at Kris Kringle Craft Fair.

Those shopping here won’t have to worry about wrapping anything they buy either, the event is offering free gift wrapping with any donations going to Hill City’s Ambulance Fund for a new building.

“So for those that don’t know, the Hill City Ambulance is moving out of the fire hall that it’s in now and they need to build a new building so all the proceeds from gift wrapping are going to go to the Hill City Ambulance Fund,” said Stefanie Doaty, an event organizer.

That isn’t the only fundraiser at the craft fair either. Donations for the Angel Fund are being accepted to pay off student lunch debt in Hill City. The event is held in Hill City Middle School and will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

