Cold temperatures won’t deter shoppers this Black Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Friday may be the busiest shopping day of the year and despite cold temperatures in Rapid City people still headed out in search of a good deal.

People lined the sidewalk of Menards Friday as they waited for the doors to open at 6 a.m.

Many people who came out with their families said going shopping in person on Black Friday is a tradition for them.

“It started pretty much just her and I. And then it’s kind of morphed and my boyfriend will come, my sister now comes, her fiancé comes,” said a sister duo who have gone out shopping together on Black Friday for more than 10 years.

“Well, we come every year. It’s not really anymore about the shopping and now it’s just a family event to just hang out together, quality time,” said a member of the Laatsch family on shopping during the holidays.

People also shared tips on getting the best deals when doing your holiday shopping.

“Make a game plan, that’s the big thing. If you’re hitting multiple stories make a game plan, mark your flyers ahead of time if you can, that would be my tip,” advised Theresa Frantz, a Black Friday shopper at Menards.

If you missed out shopping this morning or couldn’t find what you were looking for in stores, don’t forget Small Business Saturday or check online during Cyber Monday to help finish up your holiday shopping.

