All aboard, as we remember passenger trains in South Dakota

Remembering the history of passenger trains in South Dakota.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:02 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last year Amtrak transported 22.93 million passengers around the United States.

Although many people now mainly commute by car, passenger trains used to be one of the fastest and safest ways of traveling for people.

“It was the best way unless you wanted to ride stagecoaches, ride horses, or walk anywhere, railroads were the way. They were definitely the mode of the day as far as comfort in transportation,” said Rick Mills, curator of the South Dakota State Railroad Museum.

Railroads in South Dakota first built its main line between Vermillion and Sioux City, Iowa in 1872.

“The first railroads that came into the Black Hills started in the late 1880s and the 1890s. That’s kind of when the railroads developed in the western part of South Dakota,” said Mills.

Railroads used to feature more than 4,200 miles, however, that has declined to today to just 1,800 miles, which means South Dakota has lost 57% of its railroad infrastructure, according to AmericanRails.com.

“Another couple of reasons that passenger trains were phased out is simply because of the competition with airline service and a better highway system,” said Mills.

In 2023, South Dakota no longer has any passenger trains that go in or out of South Dakota.

However, if you are looking for a nostalgic ride through the Black Hills, Hill City offers the 1880 train.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Forecast
Colder temperatures with some snow likely
This family in Rapid Valley takes their holiday spirit up a notch when it comes to their...
Rapid Valley family takes Christmas spirit to a new level
One day half-price sale for 2024 season passes for recreation facilities
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Perky Cups is located at the Black Hills Speedway off of East Highway 44.
A cup of joe that will perk up your morning

Latest News

Remembering the history of passenger trains in South Dakota.
All aboard, as we remember passenger trains in South Dakota
Stay safe online shopping this Cyber Monday.
Tips to stay safe this Cyber Monday
FILE - Varieties of disposable flavored electronic cigarette devices manufactured by EB Design,...
Nearly 90% of teens admit vaping; China’s role raises concerns
Stay safe online shopping this Cyber Monday.
Tips to stay safe this Cyber Monday