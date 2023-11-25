All aboard, as we remember passenger trains in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last year Amtrak transported 22.93 million passengers around the United States.

Although many people now mainly commute by car, passenger trains used to be one of the fastest and safest ways of traveling for people.

“It was the best way unless you wanted to ride stagecoaches, ride horses, or walk anywhere, railroads were the way. They were definitely the mode of the day as far as comfort in transportation,” said Rick Mills, curator of the South Dakota State Railroad Museum.

Railroads in South Dakota first built its main line between Vermillion and Sioux City, Iowa in 1872.

“The first railroads that came into the Black Hills started in the late 1880s and the 1890s. That’s kind of when the railroads developed in the western part of South Dakota,” said Mills.

Railroads used to feature more than 4,200 miles, however, that has declined to today to just 1,800 miles, which means South Dakota has lost 57% of its railroad infrastructure, according to AmericanRails.com.

“Another couple of reasons that passenger trains were phased out is simply because of the competition with airline service and a better highway system,” said Mills.

In 2023, South Dakota no longer has any passenger trains that go in or out of South Dakota.

However, if you are looking for a nostalgic ride through the Black Hills, Hill City offers the 1880 train.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.