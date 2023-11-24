Very cold today; continued chilly this weekend.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Watch out for slippery roads today, especially in the Hills and in Wyoming where more snow fell. Even in Rapid City, a few side streets may be a little slick this morning.

Flurries continue today, but should taper off later this afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy and it will stay cold with highs in the teens and 20s.

Skies clear up on Saturday with plenty of sunshine by the afternoon for everyone. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s across the region. It will be cold for the Festival of Lights in downtown Rapid City as temperatures will be in the 20s and wind chill values drop into the teens. Sunday will be in the 30s for many with mostly sunny skies.

We really warm up next week with high temperatures ranging from the 40s to the 50s across the region. Expect plenty of sunshine all next week, too. Temperatures return to normal by week’s end after the massage of a cold front.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Forecast
Colder temperatures with some snow likely
This family in Rapid Valley takes their holiday spirit up a notch when it comes to their...
Rapid Valley family takes Christmas spirit to a new level
Perky Cups is located at the Black Hills Speedway off of East Highway 44.
A cup of joe that will perk up your morning
One day half-price sale for 2024 season passes for recreation facilities
You may live in one of the 'roachiest" cities in America.
These are the top ‘roachiest’ cities in the nation

Latest News

Chilly Friday with a few lingering flurries
Rapid City Forecast
Colder temperatures with some snow likely
Snow showers will be present on Thanksgiving
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warm today, but cold and at times snowy Thanksgiving Day.