Rapid Valley family takes Christmas spirit to a new level

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For the Milacek family, this tradition started five years ago when they began to really get into the holiday spirit. The tradition wasn’t always this over the top either. In the beginning, it was just a few lights.

“Not much just a couple little things and we just got bigger and bigger and just enjoyed getting more stuff,” said Jerry Milacek.

With each year, they have been adding a few things at a time, some of which are even made by hand.

“This is kinda handmade, I bought a PVC pipe and put the netting on top wrapped these with just some LEDs everything is LED now when we started it wasn’t all LED, said Jerry Milacek.

I asked him how long would you say this took you to make? “All summer,” he replied.

Jerry says that his favorite part of decorating is hearing from people passing by that they appreciate what he does, he gave us a message for anyone considering doing something like him.

“Just do it, just watching people stop by and enjoy and say thank you it looks great is amazing, it is.”

The Milacek family say they are constantly hearing good things about what people think of their lights.

I asked how often they think people wave at their house? “Since the night we turned them on, if you’re outside they’re going by waving all night long,” said the Milacek Family.

Jerry says that putting up these lights is not only fulfilling because he gets to hear community feedback but that it gives his family a way to bond every year.

