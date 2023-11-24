Railroad museum announces annual trees and trains exhibit schedule

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The annual Trees and Trains Exhibit at the South Dakota State Railroad Museum will showcase the festive operations of the longstanding Black Hills Central/1880 TRAIN.

According to Rick Mills, the Museum’s Curator, the exhibits will be open to the public from Friday, Nov. 24 to Dec. 28. This year, a new section featuring ornaments, model trains, and other season-specific gifts will be added to the exhibits.

These items will be available for sale to benefit the Museum’s Endowment Fund, a partnership with the South Dakota Community Foundation. Mills said, “Holidays, History, and Happiness - that is what we want to shine at the Museum during this special season.”

The Museum’s exhibit will coincide with multiple trips of the 1880 TRAIN between Hill City and the North Pole on selected dates over the six-week Holiday Season, with reservations available from the Hill City Depot at 605-574-2222, said Nate Anderson, the train’s operations manager.

To find out more information about schedules, and for media inquiries please call Anderson at (605) 574-2222 or Mills at (605) 877-6629.

