HealthWatch-Staying loose and limber

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You’ve eaten your big Thanksgiving meal and you don’t feel like you can move. But there are some easy ways to get your body moving again. YMCA group exercise coordinator Nicole Craig has some great ideas in this week’s edition of HealthWatch

“Hi and welcome to November’s HealthWatch. This month, we’re all about busy, busy, busy as we transition from one holiday to the next. So we want to stay nice and loose and limber. The first thing we’re going to do for that is some nice lateral raises. It’s going to get the whole upper body, nice and easy, just lifting the arms out to the sides. Then we’re going to take that move and go right into a front raise. Lifting the arms just forward now. Hands no higher than shoulder height. Now we’re going to take full circles, loosening up the entire upper body here in the shoulders, forwards and backwards. And then we’re going to squeeze those shoulder blades together. So once you set yourself in a nice neutral position, you’re just going to squeeze those shoulder blades together. And then once the upper body is nice and loose, we’re going to loosen up the lower body and just some easy bounces, double or single leg, jog, however you like. And then we’re going to step out to the sides. And then we’re going to finish with a nice overhead reach. Reaching up to the highest point that we can. That will loosen up the whole body. Do each move for about a minute, 30 seconds to a minute, whatever feels comfortable for you. Do it two or three times and you’ll be ready to go as we jump into the holiday season. For HealthWatch, I’m Nicole Craig.”

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.