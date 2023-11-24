Dramatic body camera video shows officers wrestle gun away from suspect

Several officers tried to disarm the man when the gun goes off. (NEW YORK CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:18 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (CNN) - The New York City Police Department released body camera video that shows officers trying to wrestle a gun away from a suspect as it goes off.

The incident happened on Coney Island on Oct. 27 when the officers responded to a 911 call about a man with a gun.

The video shows an officer open the passenger-side door of a car while a man is sitting there with his hand on a gun.

Police repeatedly told the suspect to put the gun down before one officer pulled him out of the vehicle.

Several officers tried to disarm the man when the gun went off.

No one was injured and the officers were eventually able to get the gun away from the man.

The officers were honored earlier this week and city officials have praised their efforts in de-escalating the situation.

