Cutest pet of the week: Moose

By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This is Moose he is a 13-year-old Husky. His fun fact is he loves to take long walks on the beach, but will settle for a walk on Rapid City sidewalks, loves vanilla ice cream, and is nicknamed ‘The Governor’ because he runs the neighborhood.

To submit your cutest furry friend for the cutest pet of the week, include the name of your pet, what kind of animal, the age, and a fun fact.

Furry friends aren’t limited to cats and dogs, we want to see them all.

To submit your animal for the cutest pet of the week, click here.

