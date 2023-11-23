Register now to attend WDT college’s Visit Night on Dec. 5

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Western Dakota Technical College (WDTC) invites the community to attend College Visit Night, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5. The WDTC event offers a wide range of educational opportunities for high school students, recent graduates, and those looking to improve their career skills or make a career change.

Western Dakota Technical College offers nearly 40 diverse programs, and all the details about them will be provided at the College Visit Night. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with faculty members, Admissions specialists, Financial Aid advisors, and Scholarship/Foundation representatives. Campus tours will provide a firsthand look at WDTC’s state-of-the-art learning labs, allowing visitors to get an idea of the college’s offerings and facilities.

At WDTC, students can earn a certificate, diploma, or associate degree in two years or less. This education positions graduates to increase their earning potential compared to those with only a high school diploma or GED. The college specializes in preparing students for hot careers, as identified by the South Dakota Department of Labor. These professions have numerous openings and high salaries within the state, making them an ideal choice for students who want to excel in their careers.

Scholarships and Financial Aid opportunities are accessible to support students in their educational endeavors. Off-campus student housing is also available.

Register for FREE to attend Visit Night at wdt.edu/visit. Completing registration makes it possible for us to customize your visit to your interests.

For more information about the event or WDTC career programs, call Admissions at (605) 718-2565 or email Admissions@wdt.edu.

