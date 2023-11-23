Organizations are preparing the food for Thanksgiving Day meals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For some, Thanksgiving is a time to spend hours in the kitchen slaving over a turkey and all the sides that come with Thanksgiving Dinner, but some people might not have the ability to do that.

Whether you are unable to cook Thanksgiving dinner, or just don’t want to, some organizations in the Black Hills are here to help. The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is offering a free meal to those who might not have access to a Thanksgiving meal.

“We want people with their families, anyone that doesn’t have anything planned or able to have a meal to come down, one o’clock, enjoy the turkey dinner we have with all the fixings and everything that comes along with a typical Thanksgiving dinner,” said Matthew Hower, operation manager at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

Cornerstone is expecting to see around 300 people, but they will be preparing more than enough food for anyone who wishes to enjoy a home-cooked meal. The Knights of Columbus also offers a Thanksgiving meal to anyone who shows up.

“We’re fortunate we have a good crew and like I said, we are honored to do it. It helps us fill our belief in our church and our country,” said Fred Berendse, Knights of Columbus chairman.

Click here for a full list of places that will offer a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

