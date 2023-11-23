Organizations are preparing the food for Thanksgiving Day meals

Multiple organizations in the Black Hills are offering free Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need.
By Madison Newman
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:58 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For some, Thanksgiving is a time to spend hours in the kitchen slaving over a turkey and all the sides that come with Thanksgiving Dinner, but some people might not have the ability to do that.

Whether you are unable to cook Thanksgiving dinner, or just don’t want to, some organizations in the Black Hills are here to help. The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is offering a free meal to those who might not have access to a Thanksgiving meal.

“We want people with their families, anyone that doesn’t have anything planned or able to have a meal to come down, one o’clock, enjoy the turkey dinner we have with all the fixings and everything that comes along with a typical Thanksgiving dinner,” said Matthew Hower, operation manager at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

Cornerstone is expecting to see around 300 people, but they will be preparing more than enough food for anyone who wishes to enjoy a home-cooked meal. The Knights of Columbus also offers a Thanksgiving meal to anyone who shows up.

“We’re fortunate we have a good crew and like I said, we are honored to do it. It helps us fill our belief in our church and our country,” said Fred Berendse, Knights of Columbus chairman.

Click here for a full list of places that will offer a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perky Cups is located at the Black Hills Speedway off of East Highway 44.
A cup of joe that will perk up your morning
A German cuisine in the Black Hills
Multicultural restaurants are migrating to the Black Hills
Two hours before the Rapid City Council meeting various city organizations gathered in front of...
Continued ‘Calls for Action’ by Rapid City community and organizations
Rapid City 7 day Forecast
Strong winds today; snow on Thanksgiving Day
NDN Collective held a sit-in at the Pennington County State's Attorney's office Tuesday.
Pennington County State’s Attorney will continue to do what is right for the community

Latest News

Mayor Jason Salamun pardoned Giblet Johansson.
One lucky turkey avoided an early “grave-y”
The national average for a gallon of gas continues to decline as the holidays quickly approach,...
Gas prices continue to take a tumble ahead of Thanksgiving
Mayor Jason Salamun pardoned Giblet Johansson.
One lucky turkey avoided an early “grave-y”
Retailers are ready to greet customers with gifts to meet all needs from stocking stuffers to...
Holiday Spending