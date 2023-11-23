One lucky turkey avoided an early “grave-y”

Mayor Jason Salamun pardoned Giblet Johansson.
By Madison Newman
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:02 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Monday at the White House, President Biden pardoned two turkeys, Liberty and Bell, and on Wednesday in Rapid City, Mayor Jason Salamun granted clemency to Giblet Johansson.

This is the third year of sparing a turkey from being the centerpiece of the holiday meal. The public voted online to choose which bird would be pardoned, and the vote came down to two turkeys, Feather Fawcett or Giblet Johansson. After pardoning Giblet Johansson, Mayor Salamun took a minute to remind the public this event means more than just saving a turkey from being the main course on Thanksgiving Day.

”Most of all I think it’s an opportunity just to make us pause and remember what we are celebrating. We’re celebrating Thanksgiving and were giving gratitude for all God’s blessings in our lives,” said Salamun.

Giblet Johansson will now retire to Bear Butte Farms near Sturgis, where it will live the rest of its life playing shuffleboard and watching television with the other retired turkeys.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perky Cups is located at the Black Hills Speedway off of East Highway 44.
A cup of joe that will perk up your morning
A German cuisine in the Black Hills
Multicultural restaurants are migrating to the Black Hills
Two hours before the Rapid City Council meeting various city organizations gathered in front of...
Continued ‘Calls for Action’ by Rapid City community and organizations
Rapid City 7 day Forecast
Strong winds today; snow on Thanksgiving Day
NDN Collective held a sit-in at the Pennington County State's Attorney's office Tuesday.
Pennington County State’s Attorney will continue to do what is right for the community

Latest News

Multiple organizations in the Black Hills are offering free Thanksgiving Day meals to those in...
Organizations are preparing the food for Thanksgiving Day meals
Adjusted holiday schedules at landfill, Rapid Transit, and library
NDN Collective held a sit-in at the Pennington County State's Attorney's office Tuesday.
Pennington County State’s Attorney will continue to do what is right for the community
Nearly 1,400 gallons of liquid waste collected at household waste disposal event