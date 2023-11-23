One day half-price sale for 2024 season passes for recreation facilities

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Forest Recreation Management (FRM) will be hosting its annual Half Price Pass Sale for the 2024 season on Friday, Dec. 1.

This one-day sale will be held at The Lions Building on the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City, SD from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. The passes will also be available for sale at Black Hills National Forest offices. These passes are for USFS recreation facilities located within the Black Hills National Forest fee areas and should not be confused with South Dakota State Park Passes.

Here are the details about purchasing passes for the FRM-operated day-use areas in Hill City, SD. Premium passes, which include the Sheridan and Pactola complexes, will be available at the discounted price of $20 instead of the regular price of $40. Standard passes, which are valid for all other FRM-operated day-use areas except Sheridan and Pactola complexes, will be available at $12.50 instead of the regular price of $25. Please note that payment can be made only by cash or check, and credit cards will not be accepted.

If you wish to purchase passes by mail, make sure to postmark your requests between December 1-3. You can send the request to FRM, PO Box 1168, Hill City, SD 57745. Please include a self-addressed return envelope along with a check for the appropriate amount.

There is no limit to the number of passes you can purchase, which makes them great gifts for stocking stuffers, gift exchanges, or prizes for drawings. Please note that no other discounts will be accepted with this offer. However, seniors or individuals with access passes as part of the America the Beautiful – National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass Series can benefit from this discount at any time.

“While purchasing a recreation pass at a Forest Service location, consider picking up a Christmas Tree Permit, along with a 2024 Motorized Vehicle Use Trail Permit,” said Bradley Block, Recreation Program Manager, Black Hills National Forest. Block further comments, “The Forest also partners with the Black Hills Parks and Forests Association, which offers stores inside Forest offices that provide Smokey Bear products, souvenirs, and gift ideas for the upcoming holidays.”

Forest Recreation Management (FRM) operates campgrounds and other recreational facilities in the Black Hills National Forest under a special use permit. FRM has been managing these facilities since 1999. If you are interested in knowing more about the 2024 Season Pass half-price sale event, please feel free to contact Forest Recreation Management at 605-574-4402.

For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.

