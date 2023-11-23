Gas prices continue to take a tumble ahead of Thanksgiving

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gas prices are falling as drivers hit the road for Thanksgiving, but how low will they go?

The national average for a gallon of gas continues to decline as the holidays quickly approach, according to AAA.

Experts from AAA expect prices to continue to decrease throughout the holiday season. “Drivers this Thanksgiving can expect cheaper gas prices,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “Ten states now have sub $3 a gallon averages, and more will join soon. So savvy drivers will find savings on their way to a turkey dinner this year.”

The national average sat at $3.31 on Monday, which is 25 cents less than where it was a month ago and 36 cents less than a year ago. It’s the cheapest gas average Americans have seen since 2020, when almost no one was traveling the roads.

Those getting behind the wheel can expect a lot of fellow travelers: AAA has projected that 49.1 million Americans will drive this Thanksgiving — an increase of 1.7% from those who did last year.

“For many Americans, Thanksgiving and travel go hand in hand, and this holiday, we expect more people on the roads, skies, and seas compared to 2022,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement. “Travel demand has been strong all year, and AAA’s Thanksgiving forecast reflects that continued desire to get away and spend time with loved ones.”

