Athlete of the Week-RC Christian’s Ana Egge

Egge helped lead Comets to 2nd place finish at state tourney
By Andrew Lind
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:56 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -It was a memorable season for the Rapid City Christian volleyball team. The Comets racked up a 35-6 record and finished second at the state tournament. The play of Ana Egge was a big part of the team’s success. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.

