Amber Alert issued for abducted 2-year-old from North Carolina

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old in Harnett County, North Carolina.
By Anisa Snipes and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:03 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 2-year-old from North Carolina.

According to officials, Rayilee Ariyah Rose Coleman is believed to be with her father, Dyatsy Coleman. The two were last seen on 181 Cocateil Lane in Dunn, NC. The pair is believed to be heading to the Newton Grove, Faison and Clinton area.

Rayilee is described as being 2 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with butterflies and flowers, blue tights and black and white Hey Dude sneakers. She has a mole on her right armpit.

Officials say 37-year-old Dyatsy Coleman is 6 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve thermal, blue jeans, and black, white and red Fila sneakers. He also had on a blue zip-up coat. His left or right thumb has a scar due to surgery on an extra finger at birth.

The two are believed to be traveling in a champagne 2009 Nissan Murano with a license plate number KHS6596. It has blacked-out rims.

