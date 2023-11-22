The Rapid City food drive finishes with more than triple donations than last year

The city started this food drive last year with the goal of supporting Feeding South Dakota
By Cody Dennis
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:21 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s Public Works Department just completed its second annual food drive and on Tuesday, officials released numbers on how well it went.

The city started this food drive last year with the goal of supporting Feeding South Dakota. Since Feeding South Dakota experiences an increase of people in need around this time of year, organizers decided this was the best time for the drive.

In terms of what they collected, around sixteen hundred pounds of food and $914 were raised. Every dollar donated is matched and will be used to make up to three meals each.

”The cash donations are important for the simple fact that a little goes a very long way. A dollar will provide three meals and we all have spare change at some point to give a dollar. Sometimes we think that a can is good, yes, it is, but giving that dollar provides three meals that pretty much can feed someone for a day,” says Sean Jewett the ordinance officer for Rapid City.

Jewett says they saw about four to five times more food and money donated this year compared to last year and hopes they continue this trend next year.

