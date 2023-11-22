Pennington County State’s Attorney will continue to do what is right for the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A local group is upset about a plea agreement reached in the case of a hit and run crash that killed 14-year-old Nevaeh Brave Heart in October of last year.

That agreement, which still needs to be filed in court, drops a felony hit and run charge against Jordan Hare and has him pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of an officer.

That led to NDN Collective to leading a sit in today at the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office, calling for the resignation of state’s attorney Lara Roetzel.

More than 30 people sat in the lobby of the state’s attorney’s office at the Pennington County Administration Building Tuesday looking for answers to their questions.

“We’re basically just asking for answers that they haven’t given us. We know there’s more than enough evidence, and how it switched up at the end, it leaves us wondering what’s really going on behind closed doors. We just want answers and justice for Nevaeh,” said Heather Bettelyoun, Nevaeh’s mother.

“And that’s why we’re down here today, to get some answers for these family members,” said supporter Jonathan Old Horse.

Some people wanted more than just answers to their questions.

“At the end of the day I thought this office was supposed to work for the people, but it seems one sided. If this was a white situation, a white person, they would have already been locked up. Six months ago, they would have been locked up they would have been in prison,” said supporter Chris White Eagle.

” Jordan hare took the life of a young lady, a young Lakota lady, and he’s going to walk because of the accomplice of the state’s attorney. And we as a family are demanding her resignation,” Nevaeh’s uncle Hermus Bettelyoun said.

After having work disrupted, Pennington County States Attorney Lara Roetzel stated she and her office have always been committed to doing what’s right.

“I’ve always, and my office and my colleges and the Pennington County States Attorney’s office has always prosecuted crimes regardless of race, regardless of socioeconomic status. It’s hard not to be angry, to have a group of people accuse us, accuse me of a racial bias. That’s not the way I work, that’s not the way this office works. We do the right thing here, I do the right thing, even when its hard and even when it’s not popular,” said Roetzel.

Roetzel says she will continue to the right thing, until she leaves the office.

“I will not be resigning. I will continue to do what I do every day and that’s to come to this office and advocate for victims regardless of who they are, regardless of what they have, regardless of what color they are and what they bring. I take them all the same and I treat them all the same and I will continue to do that until the day I walk out of this office, on my own terms,” Roetzel continued.

The protestors ended up leaving the administration building a little after 1 p.m., when it was decided that the building would close for the remainder of the workday.

In the statement released last week regarding Hare’s plea agreement, the states attorney’s office said after a thorough review of the available evidence, including witness statements and an updated forensic review of Hare’s technology, a comprehensive review of the evidence at the scene and collected following the incident, the state believes the evidence shows hare is guilty of obstructing a public officer.

Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Kevin Krull said, “It is a prosecutor’s ethical responsibility to bring cases to trial that it believes can be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.”

