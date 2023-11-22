Lucky gambler hits nearly $350K jackpot while playing slots at Las Vegas airport

A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the...
A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the slots at the airport.(IGTJackpots/Twitter/X)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas visitor received a nice bonus while catching a flight last week.

According to slot machine manufacturer IGT, a player was awarded a $347,993.85 jackpot thanks to playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

KVVU reports the player was passing time at the Harry Reid International Airport when the jackpot was hit on a Wheel of Fortune Double Gold Gold Spin slot machine.

IGT shared the news this week, and airport officials said the lucky traveler hit the jackpot while they were in town last week.

The gambler was not immediately identified.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perky Cups is located at the Black Hills Speedway off of East Highway 44.
A cup of joe that will perk up your morning
A German cuisine in the Black Hills
Multicultural restaurants are migrating to the Black Hills
Two hours before the Rapid City Council meeting various city organizations gathered in front of...
Continued ‘Calls for Action’ by Rapid City community and organizations
Rapid City 7 day Forecast
Strong winds today; snow on Thanksgiving Day
NDN Collective held a sit-in at the Pennington County State's Attorney's office Tuesday.
Pennington County State’s Attorney will continue to do what is right for the community

Latest News

A dog described as an "a**hole" by a Texas shelter has been adopted.
‘Eddie is an a**hole’: Dog finds new owner after shelter challenges anyone ‘man enough’ to adopt him
Police respond to the scene of a shooting on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 in Beavercreek, Ohio. Police...
Walmart shooter who injured 4 in Ohio may have been motivated by racial extremism, FBI says
FILE - Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao answers a question during a Zoom meeting interview with The...
Regulators and law enforcement crack down on crypto’s bad actors. Congress has yet to take action
Travelers wait in a security line at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in...
Record Thanksgiving travel rush off to a smooth start despite snowy forecast
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
NY governor says no sign of terrorism in car crash, explosion at Rainbow Bridge border crossing