Depicting the heroic life of Native American activist, Zitkála-Šá through song and film at Dahl Arts Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Zitkála-Šá (“Red Bird”), also known as Gertrude Simmons Bonnin, was a Native American musician, writer, and activist who fought for women’s suffrage and Indigenous voting rights in the early 20th century. Her writings and activism led to citizenship and voting rights for not only women, but all Indigenous people.

This cinematic opera tells the remarkable story of Zitkala-Ša, a Yankton Nakota woman. Created by an all-Native team and all Oceti Sakowin singers, this film beautifully captures Zitkala-Ša’s legacy, from her boarding school days, to her iconic Sun Dance Opera, and her activism in Washington D.C.

Through Dakota words and original music, this women’s suffrage and Indigenous voting rights challenges and decolonizes the traditional boundaries of opera and shows the possibilities of Native storytelling. In an effort to raise public awareness about one of the most influential women in Native American history, The Rapid City Arts Council has announced a special showing of, Zitkala-Ša on Saturday, Nov. 25, that is open to the community. Cast members in the film, Adrienne Zimiga-January and Emmi Her Many Horses say, they will play characters that represent a depiction of her struggle, influence and legacy.

The event will have space for people who want to have a moment of reflection and talk with relatives as there are boarding school depictions.

For more information about the film event visit: rapidcityartscouncil.org/events.

