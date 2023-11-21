Safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey

A safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey. (Credit: CPSC, Getty Images, Los Alamos National Lab, TikTok, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:02 PM MST
(CNN) - Deep-fried turkey is a Thanksgiving classic for some people, and a safety video uses humor to help show how not to fry your bird.

The annual PSA reminds everyone this Thanksgiving to “cook the turkey, not your home.”

The video drives home the dangers of deep frying turkeys and combines two American favorites, explosions and turkey.

“This is the coolest thing that could kill me ever,” one viewer commented on the video.

Another commenter dubbed the safety video “turkenheimer,” a play on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the name of one of the creators of the atomic bomb.

A first-timer recorded his deep frying debut and posted it to TikTok, showing the moment he almost burned his hand.

If you are frying a turkey this year, remember to thaw and dry the turkey, do not overfill the pot with hot oil and fry away from structures like your home.

