Rogers and Nielson named finalists for FCS coach of the year

Jackrabbits and Coyotes head coaches helped teams deliver a big season
SDSU football
SDSU football
By Vic Quick
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:12 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -It has been a season to remember for the SDSU and USD football teams. The Jackrabbits racked up a perfect 11-0 regular season record in route to earning the number one seed for the FCS playoffs. The Coyotes went 9-2 and landed the 3rd seed for the playoffs. Both Jimmy Rogers and Bob Nielson have been named finalists for the Eddie Robinson award which is presented to the top head coach at the FCS level.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City 7 day Forecast
Strong winds today; snow on Thanksgiving Day
3 South Dakota men sent to federal prison for stealing 105 guns
In a decisive and resolute act of justice, Seventh Circuit Judge Matthew Brown handed down a...
Man gets forty years for brutal killing of Box Elder woman
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Perky Cups is located at the Black Hills Speedway off of East Highway 44.
A cup of joe that will perk up your morning

Latest News

11-20 bhsu basketball
BHSU women split a pair of games at East/West Challenge
RC Christian takes 2nd place at state tournament
RC Christian takes 2nd place at state tournament
RC Christian volleyball moves on to state championship
History continues, RC Christian volleyball to play in state title
Live interview with RC Christian volleyball coach Krystal Weber
Live interview with RC Christian volleyball coach Krystal Weber