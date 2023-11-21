Rogers and Nielson named finalists for FCS coach of the year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -It has been a season to remember for the SDSU and USD football teams. The Jackrabbits racked up a perfect 11-0 regular season record in route to earning the number one seed for the FCS playoffs. The Coyotes went 9-2 and landed the 3rd seed for the playoffs. Both Jimmy Rogers and Bob Nielson have been named finalists for the Eddie Robinson award which is presented to the top head coach at the FCS level.

