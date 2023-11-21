Pet of the week: Mario

Adopting Mario is a lifetime commitment to playing tug of war, and providing plenty of belly scratches.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:37 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The howl-idays are among us, and are you looking for a paw-ty buddy?

Well, meet this week’s Black Hills Fox pet of the week, Mario.

He will always paws-itively wait for you to get home, and be ready to greet you with tail wags and kisses.

Mario is known for his adventures in defeating bowser and rescuing princess Peach, however, he’s restiring from that adventurous lifestyle and is ready for his life in the Black Hills.

He can be the perfect paw-dy guard for your life because he is a 61-pound mixed breed.

Now if you’re ready to power up with Mario, you can head to the Humane Society of the Black Hills and bring him to his fur-ever home.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 South Dakota men sent to federal prison for stealing 105 guns
Rapid City 7 day Forecast
Strong winds today; snow on Thanksgiving Day
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Liberty Land USA coming to Rapid City in 2026
Liberty Land amusement park coming to Rapid City in 2026
In a decisive and resolute act of justice, Seventh Circuit Judge Matthew Brown handed down a...
Man gets forty years for brutal killing of Box Elder woman

Latest News

Senator John Thune stopped by the new facility to see how it runs and thank the employees for...
Senator Thune tours new outpatient VA in the Black Hills
Rapid City water reclamation urges those cooking Thanksgiving meals to 'Be Kind to Your Pipes'
‘FOG’ can ruin your holiday; and cost you
Adopting Mario is a lifetime commitment to playing tug of war, and providing plenty of belly...
Pet of the week: Mario
Senator John Thune stopped by to tour the facility to see how veterans are cared for.
Senator Thune tours new outpatient VA