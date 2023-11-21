RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The howl-idays are among us, and are you looking for a paw-ty buddy?

Well, meet this week’s Black Hills Fox pet of the week, Mario.

He will always paws-itively wait for you to get home, and be ready to greet you with tail wags and kisses.

Mario is known for his adventures in defeating bowser and rescuing princess Peach, however, he’s restiring from that adventurous lifestyle and is ready for his life in the Black Hills.

He can be the perfect paw-dy guard for your life because he is a 61-pound mixed breed.

Now if you’re ready to power up with Mario, you can head to the Humane Society of the Black Hills and bring him to his fur-ever home.

