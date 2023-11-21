Nearly 90% of workers prefer a 4-day work week, survey finds

2 in 5 full-time employees would switch jobs for a shorter workweek
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Around nine in ten workers support a four-day workweek, remote or hybrid work, according to a new Bankrate study.

Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate, says this trend could continue.

“In terms of worker preferences, the secret’s out you know, the genie is out of the would-be bottle,” Hamrick said. “And to the degree that workers know that these are options for many kinds of jobs, they are going to continue to seek this kind of workplace flexibility in some fashion.”

The survey showed the popularity of the changing workplace preferences are most notable by generation.

About 87% of Gen Xers support a four-day workweek compared to 91% of Millennials and a whopping 93% of Gen Z.

“Our Bankrate survey found many people are willing to change jobs or industries, to come into the office more if needed,” Hamrick explained. “They’re even willing to take a pay cut and fewer vacation days in some instances. So, I think ultimately, we all need to try to make this work to the degree that it can work.”

Hamrick cautioned that some industries are not easily adaptable to alternate work schedules and recommended job seekers to be realistic about their industry choices.

He suggested thinking about salary requirements when taking remote work into consideration and to compare benefits for jobs that are in office versus out of the office.

Lastly, think long-term before making a big change for a remote role, considering future salary and career goals.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City 7 day Forecast
Strong winds today; snow on Thanksgiving Day
Perky Cups is located at the Black Hills Speedway off of East Highway 44.
A cup of joe that will perk up your morning
In a decisive and resolute act of justice, Seventh Circuit Judge Matthew Brown handed down a...
Man gets forty years for brutal killing of Box Elder woman
Oglala Sioux Tribe to deliver proclamation pressuring U.S. Government for resources they were...
Oglala Sioux Tribe signs proclamation pressuring U.S. Government to fulfill their duties
Two hours before the Rapid City Council meeting various city organizations gathered in front of...
Continued ‘Calls for Action’ by Rapid City community and organizations

Latest News

Unified Command responds to oil spill in Gulf
More than 1 million gallons of oil leaked into Gulf of Mexico, officials say
Sharon Osbourne is warning people, especially teenagers, about using a diabetes drug for weight...
Sharon Osbourne warns of using diabetes drug for weight loss
Listening to America – Banned & Challenged Books
The armed robbery happened last Thursday at the Dunham’s Sports store at 1000 E. Napier Avenue.
2 men arrested for kidnapping store manager and stealing more than 120 guns, police say
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, during a briefing...
White House is concerned Iran may provide ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine