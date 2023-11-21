Glide into Deadwood for some winter fun

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadwood’s Outlaw Square is known for its fun summer activities but when the temperature drops it becomes a winter wonderland.

People can enjoy the thrill of ice skating or ice bumper cars at Outlaw Square’s glice rink.

Using synthetic ice, the rink can open even when temperatures are higher than normal.

While the ice might not be real, people can still come out and have fun in this winter wonderland on ice.

“When we get up into those 50- and 60-degree times we can skate when on regular ice it tends to melt and gets kind of sloppy and wet but were able to skate. I mean If we really want to be adventurous in the middle of summer, we could put it out and you could skate in July,” said Bobby Rock, director for Outlaw Square.

To operate an ice bumper car alone, children must be at least 6 years old and 42″ tall.

The cost for skating for $5 for a day pass and children under 5 can skate for free.

Skates can be rented at the rink for $4.

For information on hours for both skating and ice bumper cars, click here.

