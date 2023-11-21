‘FOG’ can ruin your holiday; and cost you

Fat, oil and grease should not be dumped down the drain
Rapid City water reclamation urges those cooking Thanksgiving meals to 'Be Kind to Your Pipes'
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:20 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The holiday season is officially here with Thanksgiving on Thursday and the Rapid City water reclamation superintendent wants to remind those cooking this year to be kind to your pipes.

With more activity in the kitchen during the holiday season as families prepare Thanksgiving feasts, drains are more likely to be clogged or damaged, leaving people with expensive bills to fix them.

City officials are urging the public to remember to avoid FOG.

“We talk about what’s called FOG, so fats oils and grease. And so when they’re cooking turkeys or the holiday foods, we ask the people to collect those materials put them in paper towels. Dry them out somehow so they can be disposed of in the landfill rather than putting them down the sewer where they’re gonna back up,” said Rapid City water reclamation superintendent David Van Cleave.

Van Cleave also wants to remind people hosting large holiday gatherings to only flush toilet paper to avoid costly repairs and cleanup.

