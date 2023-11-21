BHSU women split a pair of games at East/West Challenge
Yellow Jacket men went 0-2 at East/West Challenge
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:41 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills State men’s and women’s basketball teams played at the East/West Challenge last weekend. The Lady Yellow Jackets defeated the University of Sioux Falls before falling to Northern State. The BHSU men dropped a pair of games to Augustana and MSU-Moorhead.
