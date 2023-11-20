What to know about Medicare open enrollment

More than 65 million Americans are enrolled in Medicare
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:53 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Medicare enrollment is open until December 7th this year.

During open enrollment, new users can join the program and existing users can make changes to their plan.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili recommended users to do their research before logging on, especially if they are considering the Medicare advantage plans, which are basically HMOs or PPOs.

“They can cost a little bit less than your Medicare Part B options; however, you may not be able to use the doctors you want to use or have a lot of the flexibility you have with your Medicare Part B plan,” Joyce said.

Joyce also recommended looking closely at personal income levels and the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount or IRMAA.

“If you’re turning 65, which is the year that Medicare starts, and you’re already collecting Social Security, you’re already going to get a notice from the Social Security Administration to sign up for Medicare. You’re going to get Medicare Part A, which is very basic for free,” Joyce explained.

Joyce said there is a charge for Medicare Part B because the premiums are based on income.

To sign up for Medicare, visit the Social Security Administration’s website.

For additional help, visit a financial advisor or try the Medicare Plan Finders on the Medicare website.

Selections and changes will go into effect January 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 South Dakota men sent to federal prison for stealing 105 guns
Liberty Land USA coming to Rapid City in 2026
Liberty Land amusement park coming to Rapid City in 2026
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football commentator Charissa Thompson before an NFL football game...
TV host Charissa Thompson says she fabricated NFL sideline reports
Rapid City Regional Airport announces new flight path starting next year

Latest News

In a decisive and resolute act of justice, Seventh Circuit Judge Matthew Brown handed down a...
Perpetrator receives forty years for brutal killing of Box Elder woman
IRS Criminal Investigation released tips to protect you from romance scams.
70,000 people praying for love fell prey to romance scams in last year, report reveals
Health officials said 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were transferred...
Israel battles Hamas near another Gaza hospital sheltering thousands
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Hill County Sheriff's Office in Havre, Mont., shows...
Man linked to Arizona teen Alicia Navarro pleads not guilty to possessing child sexual abuse images
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden pardons National Thanksgiving Turkeys while marking his 81st birthday with jokes about his age